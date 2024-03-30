Man arrested for impaired driving after NH crash that seriously injured 2 people

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for driving impaired after a crash in Gilsum, New Hampshire, on Friday that sent two people to the hospital via medical helicopters.

New Hampshire State Police say troopers responded to a report of a crash at 644 Route 10 around 6:20 p.m. and found two vehicles -- a Ford Transit van and a Kia Seltos.

According to their investigation, state police say the Ford was traveling north on Route 10 and the Kia was traveling south when the two vehicles collided.

The Kia driver and passenger -- identified as 81-year-old David Bosma and Kathleen Bosma -- both sustained serious injuries. David Bosma was taken to Cheshire Medical Center and then transported by a DHART medical helicopter to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. His passenger was taken by another DHART medical helicopter to Concord Hospital.

The Ford driver, identified as Alexander Bazarnicki, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, police said. He was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in Keene District Court at a later date. It was not immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney who could speak to his arrest.

More details were not provided.

All aspects of the crash remain under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Trooper First Class Daniel Quartulli at Daniel.R.Quartulli@dos.nh.gov or 603-931-0179.