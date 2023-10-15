Man arrested in connection to Boston stabbing

Authorities arrested a man in connection to a stabbing in Boston on Saturday night.

Boston Police say they responded to a report of a stabbing at a shelter on 112 Southampton St. at around 9:44 p.m.

A man, identified as 40-year-old Alexander Aulet, of Fitchburg, was arrested in the area, police say.

He is being charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, according to authorities.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Aulet is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.