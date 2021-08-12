Local

Man at Large After Carjacking Vehicle at Gunpoint in East Cambridge, Police Say

The carjacker drove off, then abandoned the vehicle near the railroad tracks off McGrath Highway in Somerville, according to police

By Asher Klein

Police are looking for a man who carjacked a person at gunpoint in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Thursday, authorities said.

The man had a gun and demanded money from the person, who works at a nail salon on Cambridge Street near Third Street in East Cambridge, about 12:23 p.m., local police said.

Cambridge, Somerville and state police were looking for the man. Urging anyone with information to call 617-349-3300 or submit a tip anonymously via by texting 847411 and beginning the message with the phrase "TIP650."

