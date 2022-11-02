Man Charged in Deadly Shrewsbury Hit-and-Run

A man has been charged in a hit-and-run crash in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, over the weekend that left a 20-year-old woman dead.

The Worcester Country District Attorney's Office alleges that Jerry Santiago, 24, was driving the car that hit 20-year-old Ghufran Mutar and then left the scene. Mutar was crossing Route 9 at the intersection with South Street around 10 p.m. Saturday, having just left work at CVS. She died of her injuries at UMass Memorial Medical Center.

Santiago is charged with leaving the scene of personal injury resulting in death, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He was arraigned Wednesday in Westborough District Court and held in lieu of $50,000 bond.

Prosecutors say they identified Santiago after Westborough Police found the involved vehicle, a Dodge Journey, with front passenger side damage. In court Wednesday, they said there was surveillance footage from the scene.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.