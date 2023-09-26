Man charged with 2022 murder of Mass. high schooler due in court

One of the men accused in the 2022 murder of a 17-year-old in Quincy, Massachusetts, will appear in court on Tuesday.

Keniel Diaz-Romero was arrested in Puerto Rico, and is now back in Massachusetts, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office.

Quincy police and Massachusetts State Police actually traveled to Puerto Rico to take Diaz-Romero into custody last week. He’s scheduled to be arraigned in Norfolk Superior Court on murder and other charges on Tuesday afternoon.

Keniel Diaz-Romero, formerly of Quincy, was taken into custody in Puerto Rico and brought back to Massachusetts, where he'll be arraigned Tuesday on a murder charge for allegedly shooting Nathan Paul in Quincy on Feb. 15, 2022.

It was back in February 2022 that 17-year-old Weymouth High School senior Nathan Paul was shot and killed in Quincy.

At the time, prosecutors said Paul was selling THC vape cartridges, and a group of at least six teens was going to buy a box with fake money. But when Paul spotted the counterfeit money and went after them, that’s when he was shot and crashed his car near the Germantown housing development – later dying at the hospital, prosecutors said.

Eighteen-year-old Jaivon Harris was arrested and charged with murder and robbery. Then in July, four juveniles were arrested and charged in connection to the murder.

Keniel Diaz-Romero was indicted last year on a murder charge, but not arrested until investigators tracked him to Puerto Rico last week. In addition to murder, Diaz-Romero also faces charges for larceny, conspiracy, and unlawfully carrying a firearm.

Diaz-Romero is scheduled to be arraigned at 2 p.m.