Man charged with murder in Chicopee shooting

Jalal Williams has been arrested on a murder charge in the Feb. 3 shooting of Marquis Newson in Chicopee, Massachusetts, WWLP reported Tuesday

A man has been charged with murder in a deadly shooting earlier this year in Chicopee, Massachusetts, according to NBC affiliate WWLP.

The shooting reportedly happened Feb. 3 on Springfield Street, wounding 34-year-old Marquis Newson of Chicopee.

Newson was hospitalized and died two days later.

WWLP reported Tuesday that police had arrested 32-year-old Jalal Williams of Chicopee. The Hampden County District Attorney's Office said he was arraigned on a murder charge Tuesday in Chicopee District Court.

Williams is due back in court June 7, WWLP reported.

