Man Charged With Pointing Gun at Woman and Her 3-Year-Old Child

A New Hampshire man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly pointed a gun at a woman and her 3-year-old child during an argument over the weekend.

Tyler Bemis, 26, of Manchester, is charged with two counts of felony criminal threatening, two counts of reckless conduct, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, one count of criminal threatening and one count of criminal mischief. He was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Hillsborough Superior Court.

Manchester police said they responded to a call around 11:40 a.m. Sunday at an address on Central Street. The caller told police they heard a male and a female yelling and threats being made.

The arriving officers spoke with a woman who said she had gotten into an argument with a man she knew, later identified as Bemis. As the argument escalated, she said the man broke a mirror and then pointed a gun at her while she sat on the bed with her 3-year-old child.

Bemis left the residence before police arrived but returned shortly after and was taken into custody without further incident.