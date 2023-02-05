Local

MEDFORD

Man Dead in Fatal Medford Fire

Authorities responded to a report of a fire on Mystic Avenue at around 4:20 a.m. and located the fire in a commercial building on 50 Swan St.

By Irvin Rodriguez

One man died after a fire in Medford, Massachusetts on early Sunday morning.

According to authorities, someone that arrived on scene had knowledge that an employee had been sleeping inside the business.

The man was located in the bathroom and firefighters began lifesaving measures, according to police.

Police say the man was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he later died.

The man has not been identified yet by authorities.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. The incident is under investigation.

