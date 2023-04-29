Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
lawrence

Man Dead While Being Held At Lawrence Police Department Headquarters

25-year-old Christian Marte-Martinez, of Lawrence, was put into a cell at 1:15 a.m., according to police.

By Irvin Rodriguez

tlmd_lawrence_police
Twitter/@LawrencePolice

Authorities are investigating a man's death while being held in a cell at Lawrence Police Department Headquarters early Saturday morning.

25-year-old Christian Marte-Martinez, of Lawrence, was put into a cell at 1:15 a.m., according to police.

Police say they found Marte unresponsive around 5 a.m., he was transported to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

lawrence
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Celtics Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us