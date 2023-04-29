Man Dead While Being Held At Lawrence Police Department Headquarters

Authorities are investigating a man's death while being held in a cell at Lawrence Police Department Headquarters early Saturday morning.
25-year-old Christian Marte-Martinez, of Lawrence, was put into a cell at 1:15 a.m., according to police.
Police say they found Marte unresponsive around 5 a.m., he was transported to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The investigation is ongoing.
