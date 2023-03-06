Man Dies Following Weekend Fire in Agawam

A man injured in a Saturday morning fire in Agawam, Massachusetts, has died, the state fire marshal's office said.

The fire was reported shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday and consumed a detached shed in the 900 block of Main Street. When firefighters arrived, they said the shed was fully involved.

One person, an older adult male, suffered severe injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where he died Sunday, according to fire officials. A second adult was "less seriously injured" in the blaze.

The names of the victims have not been released.

“This is a terrible tragedy for the family and a loss for our community,” Agawam Fire Chief Alan Sirois said. “On behalf of the Agawam Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences and support.”

The fire began inside the shed, where power equipment, gasoline and other items were stored, officials said.

The cause remains under investigation.