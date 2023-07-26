Man dies in apparent drowning in Ipswich

A man has died after he was pulled from the water near the Ipswich Bay Yacht Club in Ipswich, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.

Ipswich Police said his department responded to a reported drowning in the Plum Island Sound around 3 p.m. The man was first spotted by workers at the Ipswich Bay Yacht Club, who reported someone in the water near the mooring area.

Rescuers pulled the man from the water and attempted CPR and other life-saving measures. He was taken to Beverly Hospital where he was pronounced.

The man was identified as a 72-year-old resident from the Great Neck section of town. His name was not immediately released.

The death appears to be an accidental drowning, police said, but it remains under investigation by the Ipswich Police Department and Essex District Attorney's Office.