Man Faces Judge on Accessory Charge in Martha's Vineyard Bank Robbery

A Martha's Vineyard man who police say played a role in last week's armed bank robbery faced a judge Monday in Edgartown, Massachusetts.

Miquel Jones, 30, of Edgartown, is being charged with accessory after the fact. He was arrested over the weekend after police said they found him driving the same car the suspects got into once they ditched the car they stole from the parking lot of Rockland Trust Bank in Vineyard Haven.

According to court paperwork, police found several $100 bills in Jones' car, as well as dark clothing that matches what the suspects were wearing during the robbery.

The Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office confirmed Saturday that one arrest has been made in connection to the armed robbery Thursday at Rockland Trust Bank in Vineyard Haven. There was no word on the other two suspects.

During the arraignment, prosecutors said Jones was evasive during questioning, which is why they are only charging him as an accessory at this point. They said the charges could be upgraded at any time. They said Jones admitted to being in the parking lot where the suspects abandoned the stolen vehicle.

Jones' attorney said he is a local landscaper who was once a professional soccer player for Jamaica and has no criminal record.

"People are looking for someone to blame," the defense attorney said. "Mr. Jones is not that person."

Jones was held on $300,000 bail. He is due back in court for a probable cause hearing Dec. 13.

Authorities said the investigation into the armed robbery, where bank employees were duct-taped and zip-tied, is still ongoing. Islanders said they still have a lot of questions.

"Was this guy one of the robbers? Were they his friends who just asked for a ride? Who knows? But we need to know because we don't just want to have someone out there with a gun willing to rob a bank," said Sean Steves of Edgartown.

No one was hurt in the incident that sparked a massive search, including the Manuel F. Correllus Forest and a Holiday Inn in Falmouth.

Authorities had released a surveillance photo late Thursday of one of three masked suspects who they say robbed the bank around 8:15 a.m. Thursday, asking anyone with information to contact the Tisbury Police Department.

