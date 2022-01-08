Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

Man Hurt in Incident Involving Ski Lift at NH's Wildcat Mountain

All the people on the Snowcat Triple ski lift when the incident took place were unloaded by about 1:35 p.m., and the lift will be closed during the investigation, Vail Resorts said

By Asher Klein

Getty Images

A man was sent to the hospital from a New Hampshire ski resort Saturday, and the ski lift he was on when the incident took place has been closed, officials said.

It wasn't immediately clear what happened to the 22-year-old at Wildcat Mountain, or what condition he was in after being taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital, from the initial information released by Vail Resorts.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

All the people on the Snowcat Triple ski lift when the incident took place were unloaded by about 1:35 p.m., and the lift will be closed during the investigation, Vail Resorts said.

Vail Resorts owns Wildcat Mountain, in Gorham.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireinjuryGorhamVail Resortsski lift
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us