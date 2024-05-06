Man injured in New Bedford shooting last month has died; suspect to be charged with murder

A 60-year-old man who was shot in New Bedford, Massachusetts, late last month has died and the suspected shooter will now face upgraded charges, authorities said Monday.

Ronald Sinclair, 60, was shot on Austin Street on the afternoon of April 29. He was taken to the hospital where he remained until he died on Friday, May 3, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.

The suspected shooter, identified as 38-year-old Christopher Smith, was found shortly after the shooting in a backyard on Chestnut Street and arrested.

Smith was previously charged with assault with intent to murder by discharge of a firearm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and carrying a loaded firearm without a license, according to WJAR-TV. He will now be charged with murder.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.