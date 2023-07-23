Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

Man injured in shooting in Concord, NH

The shooting is under investigation and the people involved have been identified, according to police.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in Concord, new Hampshire on Saturday.

Concord Police say they responded to 76 Basin Street for reports of a shooting at around 2:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to authorities.Police say he was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is under investigation and the people involved have been identified, according to police.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Authorities say there is no danger to the public at this time.

If you have any information about the incident you are urged to call the Concord Police Department at 603-225-8600.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us