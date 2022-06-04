Man Killed in Single-Car Crash in Falmouth

An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a single-car crash in Falmouth, Massachusetts on Saturday.

Calls were first made to Falmouth police around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, reporting a car operating erratically in the area of Edgewater Drive East and Hampden Road in town that struck several mailboxes before it crashing into a utility pole and tree.

Upon arrival, authorities said that medical aid was given to the man before he was transported to Falmouth Hospital and and later pronounced dead.

The man, whose name has not been released, was the lone occupant of the vehicle, authorities said.

Both Falmouth and the Massachusetts State Police reconstruction unit are investigating the crash, authorities said.