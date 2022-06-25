Man, 29, Drowns at Long Pond in Yarmouth

A 29-year-old man drowned Saturday on Cape Cod.

Police said the man was in Long Pond in Yarmouth when he disappeared under water around 6:30 p.m. Rescuers pulled him from the water around 20-25 minutes later, and he was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man's name is not being released at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate what happened, though they said this was not a boating incident; the man possibly could have been fishing, police added.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Long Pond is located on Indian Memorial Drive off Station Avenue.