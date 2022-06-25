Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Long Pond

Man, 29, Drowns at Long Pond in Yarmouth

Yarmouth police said the 29-year-old man had been under water for 20-25 minutes before he was recovered

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A 29-year-old man drowned Saturday on Cape Cod.

Police said the man was in Long Pond in Yarmouth when he disappeared under water around 6:30 p.m. Rescuers pulled him from the water around 20-25 minutes later, and he was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man's name is not being released at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate what happened, though they said this was not a boating incident; the man possibly could have been fishing, police added.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Long Pond is located on Indian Memorial Drive off Station Avenue.

This article tagged under:

Long PondMassachusettsCape CodSouth Yarmouth
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us