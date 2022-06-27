Man Punched, Hit With His Own Shoe at MBTA Back Bay Station, Police Say

A man was punched in the face, then hit with his own shoe, by a stranger at Back Bay Station in Boston Sunday night, MBTA Transit Police said Monday.

The suspected attacker was arrested at the station, police said. Oscar Lyle, a 55-year-old from Mattapan, was already wanted on suspicion of assault and battery on a police officer, as well as disorderly conduct, trespassing and resisting arrest.

Sunday's incident took place about 7 p.m., when Lyle allegedly went up to a man sitting in a bench in the Commuter Rail lobby and hit him without provocation. The victim fell back, and as he did, had one of his sneakers removed by his attacker, who hit him with it, police said.

The victim pointed Lyle out when officers arrived at the scene, according to police.

Lyle was due in court in Boston Monday. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.