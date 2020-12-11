Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Yarmouth

Man Seriously Injured After Truck Plunges From Overpass in Yarmouth

Massachusetts State Police said the truck, owned by a pool company, had been reported stolen

David Curran

A 36-year-old man suffered serious injuries Friday morning after apparently plunging from an overpass in a truck and crashing to the ground below in Yarmouth, Massachusetts.

According to a preliminary police investigation, the man was driving a stolen truck on Route 6 westbound near exit 8, around 6 a.m., when it drove off the overpass and landed near railroad tracks below.

The man, from West Yarmouth, was taken to a local hospital.

Massachusetts State Police said the truck, owned by a pool company, had been reported stolen. Charges against the driver are expected.

NBC10 Boston has not independently confirmed the police account of the crash.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Airiel footage from the scene shows the badly damaged truck lying on its side below the overpass.

One lane of Route 6 westbound was temporarily closed.

The scene was cleared around 7:30 a.m.

Local news

Brewster Ambulance Service 60 mins ago

Mass. Ambulance Company Prepares for COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

coronavirus 5 hours ago

Mass. Hospitals Curtailing Elective Surgeries Starting Friday

This article tagged under:

YarmouthMassachusettscrashTruckBridge
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us