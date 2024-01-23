Man seriously injured after shooting in Dorchester

A man was shot in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood late Monday night, according to authorities.

The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Columbia Road, Boston police said Tuesday.

Officers were seen investigating two separate scenes Monday night. The first one was on Bellevue Street at Columbia Road, where evidence markers and bullet casings were seen. The other was on Columbia Road and Dudley Street, where Boston's Emergency Medical Services said they found the victim.

The man, whose name wasn't released, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. His condition is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made.