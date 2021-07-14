Man Shot and Killed in Somerville Home; Roommate Arrested

A man is dead after being shot Wednesday evening in Somerville, Massachusetts.

Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan said a woman hiding in a Ware Street closet called 911 when the incident was unfolding shortly before 6 p.m.

The victim, identified as 22-year-old Robert Favreau, was pronounced dead inside the home after police arrived, Ryan said. The alleged gunman, 26-year-old Edson Marino, was found outside and arrested.

Favreau had been staying with Marino at the home for several months, Ryan said. The two allegedly got into a fight that ended in Favreau's shooting death.

Marino has been charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and a firearm possession charge, Ryan said. Additional charges are expected and he is expected to be arraigned Thursday morning at Somerville District Court.

It was not immediately clear if Marino had an attorney.