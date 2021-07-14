Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Somerville

Man Shot and Killed in Somerville Home; Roommate Arrested

Robert Favreau, 22, was shot to death in a home on Ware Street in Somerville, Massachusetts; 26-year-old Edson Marino, with whom Favreau had been staying, was arrested

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man is dead after being shot Wednesday evening in Somerville, Massachusetts.

Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan said a woman hiding in a Ware Street closet called 911 when the incident was unfolding shortly before 6 p.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The victim, identified as 22-year-old Robert Favreau, was pronounced dead inside the home after police arrived, Ryan said. The alleged gunman, 26-year-old Edson Marino, was found outside and arrested.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Wrentham 40 mins ago

Wrentham Farm Hit With Unexpected Water Bill for $15K

US Senate 5 hours ago

Hassan vs. Sununu Fight Shaping Up in NH, Which Could Reshape US Senate

Favreau had been staying with Marino at the home for several months, Ryan said. The two allegedly got into a fight that ended in Favreau's shooting death.

Marino has been charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and a firearm possession charge, Ryan said. Additional charges are expected and he is expected to be arraigned Thursday morning at Somerville District Court.

It was not immediately clear if Marino had an attorney.

This article tagged under:

SomervilleMassachusettsshooting
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us