Man Shot in Chest in Plympton Hunting Accident, Police Say

Plympton police responded to 153 Center St. around 4 p.m. Friday for a report of a man shot

By Eli Rosenberg and Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A man was shot in the chest in what appears to be a hunting accident in Plympton, Massachusetts, officials say.

Police were called to 153 Center St. around 4 p.m. Friday for a report of a man shot. Responding officers found a 25-year-old Plympton man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was taken to South Shore Hospital. His condition is not known.

A preliminary investigation reveals it was a hunting accident when the victim and several other people were hunting in an area directly behind the Center St. house prior to the shooting. Police say several hunters came to the aid of the victim, providing critical care until EMS arrived.

The group of hunters involved is cooperating with the investigation, according to authorities.

Friday’s accident in Plympton comes two days after a hunter was struck by another hunter in Wareham on Wednesday.

Massachusetts Environmental Police say in that case both hunters were wearing their required “hunter orange” and the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Plympton incident remains under investigation.

