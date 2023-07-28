Local

revere

Man sought in multiple burglaries in Revere

Police say Richard Southern has been known to carry a knife and has several outstanding warrants

By Thea DiGiammerino

Revere Police Department

Police are searching for a man suspected in multiple burglaries in Revere, Massachusetts, and surrounding towns.

Richard Southern, 33, is wanted in several burglaries in Revere and Everett, including a break-in at a local deli that was captured on surveillance video. Police say he is currently unhoused and may be in the Revere, Everett or Malden areas.

Southern has been known to carry a knife, police say, and has several outstanding warrants.

A burglar is on the run after being caught on camera breaking into Massachusetts businesses.
He is described as around 5-foot-10 and 130 pounds. He has a tattoo of a demon with flames on his right arm, another of a spear with a skill on his left arm, a star on his left hand and a Joker on his left calf.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police immediately at 781-284-1212 or make an anonymous tip using Revere Police Tip 411.

This article tagged under:

revere
