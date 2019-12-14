Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Haverhill High School

Man Stabbed Outside Haverhill High School Gym; Minor Arrested

A high school basketball game was going on inside the gym at the time of the stabbing

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A minor has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man outside of a high school gym where a basketball game was in progress in Haverhill, Massachusetts.

Police responded to the Haverhill High School gymnasium around 7:14 p.m. Friday for a report of a man who had been stabbed. 

The victim was treated for a non-life-threatening stab wound and taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Amber Alert 7 hours ago

Father of Missing Toddler Named Suspect in Mother’s Homicide: Sources

Nathan Aguilar 9 hours ago

Man Shot During Altercation With Mass. State Trooper on I-495 Held Without Bail

Shortly after, Haverhill police arrested a minor for the stabbing. He was booked at the Haverhill police station for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (knife).

Police remained on scene and the high school basketball game finished without further incident.

The stabbing is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Haverhill High SchoolstabbingHaverhill
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Auto Scene Politics U.S. & World Weird
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us