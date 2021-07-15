Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Man Stole Jimmy Fund Donations From Dana Farber, Boston Police Say

Boston Police

Police are looking for the person who stole Jimmy Fund donations at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

The Boston Police Department released a photo of a man believed to have been responsible for removing money from a purple dinosaur used to collect donations on two occasions.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The man is described as being in his 20s and is thought to be 5'9 to 5'10 and 180 to 190 pounds. He was photographed with medium-length hair wearing a blue tie-dye shirt, grey shorts, white Croc shoes and a black hooded sweatshirt with the word "Immorta" on the sleeve.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Garth Brooks 3 hours ago

Here's How to Get Tickets for Garth Brooks' Gillette Stadium Performance

New England Wildlife Centers 3 hours ago

This Love Story May Give You Goosebumps

He was seen leaving in a grey sedan, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boston Police Department at 617-343-4275. Tips can also be left anonymously by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting TIP to 27463.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONMassachusettsDana FarberJimmy Fund
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us