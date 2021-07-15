Man Stole Jimmy Fund Donations From Dana Farber, Boston Police Say

Police are looking for the person who stole Jimmy Fund donations at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

The Boston Police Department released a photo of a man believed to have been responsible for removing money from a purple dinosaur used to collect donations on two occasions.

The man is described as being in his 20s and is thought to be 5'9 to 5'10 and 180 to 190 pounds. He was photographed with medium-length hair wearing a blue tie-dye shirt, grey shorts, white Croc shoes and a black hooded sweatshirt with the word "Immorta" on the sleeve.

He was seen leaving in a grey sedan, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boston Police Department at 617-343-4275. Tips can also be left anonymously by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting TIP to 27463.