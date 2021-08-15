Local

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured After Crashing Into Pole in Plympton

A medical helicopter took a 50-year-old man to Boston Medical Center with traumatic injuries

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Plympton Fire Department

A 50-year-old man sustained head trauma in a motorcycle crash Sunday in Plympton, Massachusetts, fire officials said.

The Plympton Fire Department responded to Ring Road just before 5 p.m. after a motorcycle struck a telephone pole.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene and landed in the field behind the fire station, officials said on Twitter. The man was taken to Boston Medical Center with traumatic injuries.

There was no immediate update on his condition or what may have led to the crash.

