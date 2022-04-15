Local

Man Wanted for Attempted Knife Assault on Orange Line Train

The assailant allegedly accused the victim of speaking too loudly on an Orange Line train, MBTA transit police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

MBTA Transit Police

MBTA transit police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who is wanted in connection with an attempted knife assault on an Orange Line train last month.

Transit police released two photos Friday of the person of interest in the incident at the MBTA's Back Bay station, and are hoping someone will recognize the man.

According to transit police, around 7:30 p.m. on March 25, the man allegedly threatened and attempted to assault the victim with a knife. The assailant allegedly accused the victim of speaking too loudly.

The victim was afraid and fled off the Orange Line car to escape the incident, transit police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the criminal investigation unit at 617-222-1050, or send an anonymous text to 873873.

