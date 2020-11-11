Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
armed robbery

Man Wanted in Armed Robberies Caught With Stolen Amazon Van, Boston Police Say

Officers tracked down the stolen van with its original driver's cellphone

By Asher Klein

boston police generic photo cruisers
NBC10 Boston

Boston police arrested a man suspected in a series of armed robberies dating back to early September after allegedly stealing an Amazon delivery van Tuesday, officers said.

Edwin Powell, a 46-year-old from Dorchester, was caught in the van that officers saw be stolen while they were conducting an investigation in Dorchester, police said.

Officers saw a man run down Dorchester Avenue toward St. Mark's Road, where he entered a grey minivan and drove off, according to police. The van's driver was located at the scene and said his cellphone was still inside.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Health Workers Worry Loneliness From COVID Is Driving Depression in Kids

coronavirus 2 hours ago

With a Difficult Winter Coming, Gyms Think Outside the Box to Adapt

Police tracked the phone to the area of Callender and Floyd streets, where they found Powell inside and arrested him. Amazon packages were found in a building hallway of his residence, police said.

Powell now faces nine counts of armed robbery, stealing a vehicle and theft of more than $1,200, police said. He's expected to be face those charges in Dorchester District Court.

It wasn't immediately clear if Powell has an attorney.

This article tagged under:

armed robberyBOSTONAmazonBoston Police Departmentrobberies
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us