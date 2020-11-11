Man Wanted in Armed Robberies Caught With Stolen Amazon Van, Boston Police Say

Boston police arrested a man suspected in a series of armed robberies dating back to early September after allegedly stealing an Amazon delivery van Tuesday, officers said.

Edwin Powell, a 46-year-old from Dorchester, was caught in the van that officers saw be stolen while they were conducting an investigation in Dorchester, police said.

Officers saw a man run down Dorchester Avenue toward St. Mark's Road, where he entered a grey minivan and drove off, according to police. The van's driver was located at the scene and said his cellphone was still inside.

Police tracked the phone to the area of Callender and Floyd streets, where they found Powell inside and arrested him. Amazon packages were found in a building hallway of his residence, police said.

Powell now faces nine counts of armed robbery, stealing a vehicle and theft of more than $1,200, police said. He's expected to be face those charges in Dorchester District Court.

It wasn't immediately clear if Powell has an attorney.