Massachusetts

Man Who Police Say Caused Hingham Standoff to be Arraigned Today

By Josh Sullivan and Nia Hamm

The Hingham man who police arrested after a four hour standoff is due in court today, where he will be arraigned on a slew of charges.

Pharaoh Yahtues, 37, faces counts of armed assault to murder and discharging an explosive.

Officers arrived at Yahutes home around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, after receiving a disturbance call, they said.

Police tried unsuccessfully to persuade him to come out of his home, but he refused. Yahutes allegedly threatened to shoot officers, and made statements about committing "suicide by cop".

Police say he ultimately did fire at SWAT officers and threw an explosive device in a patio that did not detonate, but no one was injured.

A man then called 911 saying he was inside the third-floor apartment with Yahtues and had locked himself in a bedroom fearing for his life.

Residents of nearby apartments were evacuated, and a SWAT team was called to the scene.

 

