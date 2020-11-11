Man Wrongly Convicted of 1979 Boston Killing Has Conviction Vacated

A second Massachusetts man who was wrongly convicted of the 1979 killing of a Boston cab driver has had his conviction vacated, his attorneys announced Wednesday.

James Watson, of Boston, was released from prison in April after serving 41 years for the murder of Jeffrey Boyajian in the city's Roxbury neighborhood.

Watson's conviction was overturned Nov. 5 and on Tuesday all charges against him were dismissed by the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, according to Watson's attorneys.

Watson's co-defendant, Frederick Clay, was exonerated in August 2017 after a reinvestigation by prosecutors found that justice might not have been served.

Frederick Clay was just 16 in 1979 when he was charged with the murder of a taxi driver. Thirty-eight years later, he was able to walk free.

Watson's attorneys said Wednesday that prosecutors allowed him to receive a new trial after concerns were raised about issues like people being misidentified under hypnosis, coercion of witnesses, none of Watson's DNA on items tied to the killing and police and prosecutorial misconduct.

"The greatest injustice is to take an innocent man away from his son and family," attorney Barbara Munro said in a statement. "This could have been prevented here if the then-prosecutor had not withheld from the defense the fact that the eyewitnesses were hypnotized prior to their identifications of Mr. Watson, rendering them unreliable"

Watson's son, who was 15 months at the time his father went to prison, was able to celebrate with him Tuesday, according to the attorneys.

"All that matters to me is I get to comfort my dad now and do things with my dad now," Don Watson said in a statement.