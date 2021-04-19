Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

Manchester, NH, Police Seek Missing Man Tied to Alleged Social Media Threat

Federal, state and local authorities are searching for 20-year-old Afshin Zarechian, who was named by the University of Maine as connected to an alleged social media threat that canceled two college baseball games

By Staff and wire reports

Manchester Police

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, are looking for a missing man who's been connected to an alleged social media threat that prompted the cancellation of two college baseball games this weekend.

Federal, state and local authorities are searching for 20-year-old Afshin Zarechian of Manchester, the city's police department said Monday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"To this point, the investigation has not identified any criminal conduct committed by Zarechian. At this time, the case is being treated as a Missing Person," the Manchester Police Department said in a statement.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Boston Marathon 2 hours ago

COVID Makes Patriots' Day 2021 Another Marathon-Less Monday in Boston

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Mass. Confirms 1,236 New COVID-19 Cases, 18 More Deaths

Zarechian is described as being 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds with dark hair and eyes. He is believed to be driving a green 2011 BMW 3-series sedan with New Hampshire license plates reading "RICCH."

According to authorities, Zarechian may have been in North Conway, New Hampshire, and Naples, Maine, over the weekend.

Anyone with information is asked to call 603-668-8711.

On Sunday, a doubleheader between the University of Maine and the University of Hartford was canceled as police at the Maine school investigated a social media threat.

Saturday night, the University of Maine Police Department asked members of the Orono community to "remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings." It asked for the public's help in locating a man from Manchester, New Hampshire, "related to a social media threat."

Police and a university spokesperson did not release any further information on the threat. The university said in a statement that the campus was not in lockdown, but out of an abundance of caution, there were extra police patrols in the area.

The school identified Zarechian, who is not a student, but said there was no arrest warrant for him.

A phone number for Zarechian couldn't be found by The Associated Press.

AP/NBC

This article tagged under:

New HampshireMANCHESTERbaseballmissing personUniversity of Maine
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us