Manchester, NH, Police Seek Missing Man Tied to Alleged Social Media Threat

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, are looking for a missing man who's been connected to an alleged social media threat that prompted the cancellation of two college baseball games this weekend.

Federal, state and local authorities are searching for 20-year-old Afshin Zarechian of Manchester, the city's police department said Monday.

"To this point, the investigation has not identified any criminal conduct committed by Zarechian. At this time, the case is being treated as a Missing Person," the Manchester Police Department said in a statement.

Zarechian is described as being 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds with dark hair and eyes. He is believed to be driving a green 2011 BMW 3-series sedan with New Hampshire license plates reading "RICCH."

According to authorities, Zarechian may have been in North Conway, New Hampshire, and Naples, Maine, over the weekend.

Anyone with information is asked to call 603-668-8711.

On Sunday, a doubleheader between the University of Maine and the University of Hartford was canceled as police at the Maine school investigated a social media threat.

Saturday night, the University of Maine Police Department asked members of the Orono community to "remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings." It asked for the public's help in locating a man from Manchester, New Hampshire, "related to a social media threat."

Police and a university spokesperson did not release any further information on the threat. The university said in a statement that the campus was not in lockdown, but out of an abundance of caution, there were extra police patrols in the area.

The school identified Zarechian, who is not a student, but said there was no arrest warrant for him.

A phone number for Zarechian couldn't be found by The Associated Press.