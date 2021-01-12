Local

Marblehead House Fire Extinguished Overnight

By Josh Sullivan

Marblehead Fire Department

A Marblehead firefighter suffered a minor hand injury while extinguishing a fire early Tuesday morning.

The fire department was dispatched to a home on John's Road shortly after midnight. Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire between the basement and first floor, a Facebook post from the department said.

One firefighter sustained a minor hand injury.

Crews from the Salem and Swampscott fire departments covered the town while Marblehead took care of the fire, the post said.

