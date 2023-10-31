Margaritaville opens at Faneuil Hall in Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Three years ago, it was reported that a legendary singer-songwriter was opening a location of his restaurant chain in Boston, and now we have learned it has debuted, though it opened two months after he passed away.

According to a message sent from Adam Castiglioni of the Boston Hospitality and Tourism Industry Blog, Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville is now open at Faneuil Hall, moving into the space that had once been home to McCormick & Schmick's. The restaurant includes a bar area on the first floor, a tiki bar on the second floor, and an outdoor space during the warmer months, and the menu includes such options as Caribbean chicken egg rolls, garlic shrimp, fish and chips, crab cakes, coconut shrimp, jambalaya, jerk salmon, burgers, clam po'boys, key lime pie, and more, along with margaritas, "boat drinks," beer, and wine.

Jimmy Buffett, who died in September at the age of 76, was known for such songs as "Margaritaville," "Come Monday," "Son of a Son of a Sailor," "He Went to Paris," and "Cheeseburger in Paradise."

The website for the Boston location of Margaritaville can be found at https://www.margaritavilleboston.com/

