Mary Chung in Cambridge's Central Square Is Closing

A Chinese restaurant in Cambridge that has been popular with locals and college students alike over the years is shutting down.

A message sent to us by Adam Gaffin of Universal Hub (and via a tweet from Drew Starr) says that Mary Chung in the city's Central Square area is closing its doors, with a note on the door of the Mass. Ave. spot (that Drew took a picture of) indicating that its last day is December 31, and that the people behind it are retiring. The restaurant, which has been in business for 40 years, has been a favorite for nearby MIT students, offering mostly Chinese-American dishes and Sichuan fare.

The address for Mary Chung in Central Square is 464 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA, 02139.