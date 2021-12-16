Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
lowell

Mask Mandate Goes Into Effect in Lowell

The city's vaccination rate is below the state average, as only 61 percent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated

By John Moroney

NBC Universal, Inc.

Lowell has become the latest Massachusetts community to enact an indoor mask mandate amid rising COVID-19 numbers.

On Wednesday, the city reported 108 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of more than 12,000 since the pandemic began. The city's vaccination rate is below the state average, as only 61 percent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The new indoor mandate applies to people over the age of 2. But not everyone supports this week’s vote by the Lowell Board of Health, especially small business owners who don’t want to have enforce the mandate.

All the same, masks must now be worn in all indoor public spaces, houses of worship and private spaces open to the public like restaurants and other businesses.

More local coverage

New Hampshire 1 hour ago

Jewelry Store Robbery Under Investigation in Nashua

Danvers 6 hours ago

Danvers High School Dealing With Another Investigation After Swastika Found in Bathroom

Merchants will have to post signs letting customers know about the mandate.

Restaurant customers will be able to take their masks off when eating and drinking.

There is a $300 fine for violations. The mandate will remain in effect until at least February 2, 2022.

This article tagged under:

lowellMassachusettscoronavirus in massachusettsmask mandateCOVID-19 Massachusetts
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us