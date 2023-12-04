Judge to consider Mass. Cannabis Control Commission leadership spat

The long-running drama unfolding between suspended Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission Chairwoman Shannon O'Brien and state Treasurer Deborah Goldberg will go before a judge Monday afternoon as O'Brien asks the court to dictate the ground rules Goldberg would have to follow to formally remove O'Brien from her job.

When she suspended O'Brien from the position of CCC chair in September, Goldberg issued a statement saying she did so based on "[s]everal serious allegations" that were made by an unnamed commissioner and CCC staff about O'Brien's behavior. Goldberg further detailed those allegations in an Oct. 4 letter to O'Brien, which became public Friday when the suspended chair included as an exhibit in a court filing.

Few details about O'Brien's suspension has been known until then.

Massachusetts' top cannabis regulator was suspended from her job this fall after allegedly making racist comments about a person of Asian heritage.

Court documents connected to the case indicate O'Brien was removed because of accusations of "gross misconduct," that she was "causing turmoil" and "creating a hostile work environment. The court documents also show O'Brien was accused of making "racially insensitive comments" in reference to a person of Asian heritage.

Goldberg wrote in a letter to O'Brien, "You did not deny doing so … You said, 'I should have cleaned it up. It's difficult sometimes to know how to say the right thing.'"

O'Brien's attorneys wrote that none of the accusations have any merit and that the comment in question lacks context — that she was just repeating the words of someone else. They argue O'Brien should have a fair hearing or else she "will go down in history as the commissioner who was fired for making racist statements. And she will probably never work again."

Helen Yang, vice president of the the Massachusetts-based Asian Americans for Equal Rights, has told NBC10 Boston that the allegations in the court documents appear to be racially insensitive but not "an outrageous case of racial discrimination or racism."

"There are times I also feel like I don't know what is the perfectly politically correct thing to say so I can sympathize with that," she said.