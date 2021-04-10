Local

Massachusetts

Mass. Confirms 2,107 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 More Deaths

A total of 1,727,001 people have been vaccinated in Massachusetts, as of Saturday. That's about a quarter of the state's population.

By Staff Reports

Massachusetts health officials reported another 2,107 cases of coronavirus and three new deaths on Saturday.

The update puts the total of confirmed cases at 618,054 and the death toll at 17,034, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 345 deaths were considered probable.

Both the average number of coronavirus cases and average coronavirus test positivity reported each day have risen since about mid-March, after steady declines from the start of the year, according to the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard. In late March, the number of hospitalizations rose, as well. 

The state estimates that there are 35,847 current active coronavirus cases.

On Saturday, the seven-day average positive was at 2.30%, down from Friday.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases decreased to 685 Saturday. Among those patients, 178 were listed as being in intensive care units and 98 were intubated.

More than 4.4 million total doses have been administered in the state, including 2,695,542 first-dose shots of either Pfizer or Moderna. Over 156,230 people in Massachusetts received Johnson & Johnson's single-shot vaccine.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
