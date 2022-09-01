Local

Shirley

Mass. Correction Officer Attacked by Inmate

The Department of Correction said the inmate assaulted the officer with a metal object

By Thea DiGiammerino

Jesse Dearing for The Boston Globe via Getty Images

A Massachusetts correction officer was seriously hurt when they were attacked by an inmate at MCI-Shirley on Wednesday, according to the Department of Correction.

DOC said the inmate assaulted the officer with a metal object while in the gymnasium of the building. Other staff had to step in to stop the attack, which knocked the officer unconscious.

The officer was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

The inmate was removed from the general population for the time being and will complete an internal discipline process. The District Attorney's Office was notified of the attack.

MCI-Shirley is a medium-security state prison in Shirley, Massachusetts.

No other details were immediately available.

