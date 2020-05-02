Local

Mass. Driver Arrested in Fiery Rollover Crash

A Massachusetts driver was arrested following a fiery rollover crash in Hudson, NH

By Lara Salahi

Hudson NH Police Department

A Massachusetts driver was arrested following a fiery rollover crash Friday night in Hudson, NH.

Police say 31-year-old Joshua Maldonado, of Lowell, Mass., was driving eastbound on Wason Road in Hudson shortly before midnight on Friday when he struck a telephone pole. The crash caused the car to roll over and burst into flames.

Police responded to the scene and found the flipped car on fire, but no one was inside. A short time later, police found Maldonado walking on Wason Road.

Maldonado was not hurt in the crash.

The crash caused power to be knocked out in the area. The debris from the crash damaged several cars parked nearby, according to police.

Maldonado was arrested and faces charges related to the crash and driving with a suspended license. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on June 12.

