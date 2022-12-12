Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
opioids

Mass. Due $230 Mil in CVS, Walgreens Opioid Settlement

"Nearly all of the settlement funds must be used to remediate the opioid crisis, including prevention, harm reduction, treatment, and recovery services," Attorney General Maura Healey's office said 

By Michael P. Norton

NBC 5 News

Massachusetts stands to receive $230 million under agreements reached with CVS and Walgreens resolving allegations that the companies contributed to the opioid crisis by failing to properly oversee the dispensing of opioids at their stores.

Attorney General Maura Healey announced the agreement on Monday, and it's part of a multi-state deal totaling $10.7 billion.

Healey's office said it is the third major nationwide opioid settlement that attorneys general have announced since mid-November, and it raises the total amount from national cases against the drug industry to $50 billion.

Settlements with Walmart, Teva Pharmaceuticals and Allergan were announced in November, and Massachusetts was due $500 million under a $26 billion resolution with opioid distributors and Johnson & Johnson, which was announced in July.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Matthew Perry is sharing his story. The "Friends" alum is telling it all in his new memoir "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," which details his battle with addiction. During an interview with People Magazine, Matthew recalled facing a near-death experience from opioid overdose.

CVS has agreed to pay $5 billion over 10 years and Walgreens has agreed to pay $5.7 billion over 15 years, the AG said, and CVS and Walgreens will be subject to court-ordered injunctive relief "that requires the pharmacies to monitor, report, and share data about suspicious activity related to opioid prescriptions and to implement and maintain robust compliance departments and practices."

Healey's office said the settlements are being sent to the states for review and approval, adding that parties "are optimistic that the settlement will gain broad support." Local governments could then join the resolution during the first quarter of 2023 and payments are expected to then begin during the second half of 2023.

"Nearly all of the settlement funds must be used to remediate the opioid crisis, including prevention, harm reduction, treatment, and recovery services," Healey's office said. 

More on the opioid crisis

fentanyl Nov 16

New Fentanyl Vaccine Could Be a ‘Game Changer' for US Opioid Crisis

opioid epidemic Nov 3

CDC Issues New Guidelines for Prescribing Opioids

CVS Nov 2

CVS Health, Walgreens Announce $5 Billion Opioid Lawsuit Settlements

Copyright State House News Service

This article tagged under:

opioidsMassachusettsMaura HealeyCVSWALGREENS
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us