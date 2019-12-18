Mass. Man Held Without Bail In Death of Step Uncle Found Covered in Bubble Wrap

A Massachusetts man has been ordered held without bail in connection with the death of his step uncle, whose burned body was found covered in bubble wrap in Worcester earlier this year.

Rafael Guzman was arraigned in Worcester Superior Court Tuesday, along with two others charged with accessory after the fact in the death of Benjamin Pacheco, 30.

All three men pleaded not guilty. Bail was set at $75,000 cash for Rivera and $25,000 for Matos.

Pacheco's body was found after firefighters responded to a report of a fire in a grassy area on Sept. 10, according to prosecutors. Authorities said Pacheco appeared to have suffered a neck wound.

Surveillance footage shows Guzman entering his building on that same day with a large role of bubble-wrapping material and backing his car up to the building, according to authorities. Guzman and two other men were also seen carrying a large bundle wrapped in bubble wrap from the back of the building and put it in a vehicle's trunk.

Video also showed the car in the area where Pacheco's body was found, according to court documents.

The three men are due back in court on Feb. 14.