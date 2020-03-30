John Krasinski

Mass. Native John Krasinski Launches YouTube Series ‘Some Good News’ With a Very Special Guest

The YouTube show even featured an interview with a former "The Office" co-star

By Shauna Golden

Governors Awards
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Massachusetts native and actor/director John Krasinski has started a new chapter of his career, as a news anchor on "Some Good News."

Krasinski on Sunday launched "Some Good News," a new YouTube series he created focusing entirely on good news.

In preparation, the star took to Twitter on Wednesday asking people for stories that made them feel good to include in his show.

The star included a slew of positive news in his show, such as people all over the world applauding healthcare workers, a husband singing "Amazing Grace" to his wife through the window of a nursing home and a grandfather meeting his grandson for the first time while following social distance guidelines.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus in new hampshire 2 mins ago

NH Prepares Hospital Overflow Sites on Campuses

forecast 25 mins ago

System to Bring Wave of Showers, Clouds and Drizzle to New England

The show also featured an interview with Krasinski's former "The Office" co-star, Steve Carrell.

This article tagged under:

John KrasinskiMassachusettsNewtonEntertainmentSteve Carell
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us