Here's How Many New COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Massachusetts Received This Week

The Baker-Polito Administration provided its weekly update for doses allocated from the federal government on Tuesday afternoon.

This week, Massachusetts received 382,980 first and second doses as part of the state allocation. These figures do not include doses provided directly from the federal government to the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, Federally Qualified Health Centers or Community Vaccination Centers.

These numbers include a one-time shipment of 29,800 Johnson & Johnson vaccines for providers. Another 10,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be set aside to utilize for the homebound vaccination program that was announced last week, for a total of 40,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

This week, first doses and second dose state allocations, were distributed among providers as follows:

Health systems and health care providers (excluding community health centers): 133,210

Mass vaccination locations: 106,300

Regional collaboratives and local boards of health: 84,660

Community health centers: 28,950

Retail pharmacies (non-CVS) state allocation: 13,090

Mobile clinics supporting long-term care facilities, congregate care, affordable/low-income senior housing and homebound individuals: 14,670

The state said the weekly allocations are subject to change based on federal availability, demand from providers and obligations to meet second doses.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky addresses COVID-19 and vaccine distribution at the Hynes Convention Center on Tuesday.

In addition to the state allocation, the federal government distributes vaccines to CVS Health sites as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership, as well as to certain Massachusetts federally qualified community health centers. These quantities fluctuate on a weekly basis and are not counted as part of the state’s weekly allocation.

This week, 152,020 first and second doses were allocated to the retail pharmacy program.

15 Federally Qualified Health Centers received 58,290 doses directly from the federal government.

The Community Vaccination Clinic at the Hynes Convention Center was allocated 42,120 doses.