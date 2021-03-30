WATCH LIVE: Boston Mayor Janey Gives COVID Update

Boston Mayor Kim Janey is slated to give an update on the city's response to the coronavirus pandemic at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Following the press conference at City Hall, Janey and Superintendent Brenda Cassellius are scheduled to meet with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona Tuesday afternoon to talk about best practices for returning to in-person learning.

The three will participate in a roundtable discussion after Cardona tours the Tynan Elementary School.

Boston students grades nine through 12 made a partial return to the classroom Monday as part of a mandate from the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Boston Public Schools received state approval to delay the return to full-time in person learning for K-8 students until April 26, at Cassellius' request. Until then, students will continue on their current learning model, officials said.

School teachers in the district are prepared to return to classrooms after April vacation, Janey said Friday, but the city will continue to monitor coronavirus data.

Boston Mayor Kim Janey called on the MBTA to restore services to pre-pandemic levels and fully fund public transportation in the agency's upcoming budget Monday.

Meanwhile, on Monday Janey called on the MBTA to restore full service and announced a pilot program to support employees in Boston's five Main Street Districts.

Through the Main Streets Free Public Transit Pilot, the city will give nearly 1,000 workers in those districts free Charlie cards pre-loaded with $60 for the period of March 29 through April 19. Workers will also receive free two month Bluebike passes. People can sign up online or text free ride to 866-396-0122.

Earlier Monday morning, the new mayor promoted budget director Justin Sterritt to the role of chief financial officer, replacing Emme Handy who's headed back to the Broad Institute. Drew Smith, the city's head of treasury since 2017, is the new deputy chief financial officer.