Baker, CDC Director to Tour FEMA Mass Vaccination Site, Give COVID Update

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to tour the FEMA mass vaccination site at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston on Tuesday along with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Robert Fenton.

The event is scheduled for 1 p.m. Baker is also scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 cases, which continue to rise in the state.

Others expected to take part in the tour are Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders, Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency Director Samantha Phillips, Sen. Ed Markey and Congressman Stephen Lynch.

On Monday, Walensky sounded the alarm over a possible fourth surge in coronavirus cases as health experts deem Massachusetts among the "areas of greatest concern."

She urged Americans to "just hold on a little longer." When cases rise as they have over the last week or so, she said, they often "surge and surge big" shortly thereafter.

Walensky pointed to an uptick in travel and loosening virus restrictions for the 10% increase in U.S. cases over the last week. Meanwhile, Massachusetts is among the "areas of greatest concern," according to health experts.

"I'm going to reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom," she said. “We have so much to look forward to, so much promise and potential of where we are and so much reason for hope. But right now, I’m scared."

Monday's report from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health showed the seven day positivity rate in the state is at 2.37%, a figure that had been as low as 2% as recently as March 16.

The seven-day rolling average for daily new cases in the U.S. increased over the past two weeks from 53,670 on March 14 to 63,239 on Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Walensky warned states on March 1 against "rolling back" public health precautions too quickly, and since then she has noted that infection numbers nationally are again on the rise.

Massachusetts entered the fourth phase of the Baker administration's reopening plan one week ago, increasing gathering limits for event venues and public settings as well as allowing ballparks, arenas and stadiums to host some fans for games.