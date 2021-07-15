Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Birds

Mass. Residents Urged to Take Down Bird Feeders as ‘Mystery Disease' Spreads

MassWildlife is urging the public to report any activity of sick and dying birds as they die from a spreading illness in certain parts of the country.

By Staff Reports

Picture of a Blue Jay
Photo by Rhododendrites; used under CC BY-SA 4.0

The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife is urging people to take down bird feeders and report dead bird sightings as a "mystery disease" spreads and kills them in certain parts of the country.

States like Maryland and Virginia started receiving reports of sick and dying birds in May. The birds were seen with eye swelling, crusty discharge and neurological signs. More recently, additional reports have been received from Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

While the majority of affected birds are reported to be fledgling common grackles, blue jays, European starlings and American robins, other species of songbirds have been reported as well. The cause of illness or death is unknown.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Education 2 hours ago

Boston School Committee Approves Changes to Exam School Admission Process

Somerville 3 hours ago

Alleged Gunman in Deadly Somerville Shooting Due in Court Thursday

As a precautionary measure, MassWildlife is asking the public to remove bird feeders and bird baths in hopes that birds will not transmit the infection to one another. Hummingbird feeders are fine to leave up.

MassWildlife is also asking the public to report any dead or sick birds in order to help track this widespread mortality issue.

The division is asking residents to email reports of sick birds to mass.wildlife@mass.gov with location, number and species of birds, symptoms observed and any photos. It is not necessary to report birds that appear to have died in collisions with glass, cars or predation by cats.

This article tagged under:

BirdsMassachusettsillnessMassWildlife
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us