Mass. revenge porn, migrant shelter funding bills scheduled for vote in Senate

The Massachusetts Senate is scheduled to vote Thursday on a bill that would limit the length of shelter stays in the state.

The proposal currently on the table would impose a nine-month limit but it would allow for multiple 90-day extensions.

The House already approved a nine-month limit, with up to a three-month extension for certain qualifying individuals like veterans, people with disabilities, pregnant women, people with a job or people in workforce training.

Currently, many families remain in the state shelter system for about 13 to 14 months, according to Gov. Maura Healey's office.

The governor's office already imposed a 7,500 family cap on the shelter system, with limited overflow space, after the recent influx of migrant families from Haiti, as well as Central and South America, stressed the already taxed system.

Healey has said she supports limiting the amount of time people can stay in state-run shelters.

The Senate is expected to vote on and approve its bill Thursday. Then, the House and Senate would have to work out the differences in the two bills, before sending it to the Healey's desk for her signature.

Also Thursday, the Senate is scheduled to vote on a bill that would criminalize revenge porn. A version of it has already passed in the House.

Similar legislation made it through both chambers in 2022 but did not make it to the governor’s desk.

One revenge porn survivor who testified on Beacon Hill in support of these bills said he didn't realize until he went to file charges against his ex that the Bay State didn't have any laws holding people accountable for revenge porn.

"What this does is it gives voices to the victims and survivors, that they can seek an avenue to hold their ex or vengeful abuser accountable," said Alex Haggerty.

But this time, lawmakers and advocates are hopeful the so-called revenge porn bill will be signed into law.

Massachusetts is one of only two states that currently does not make revenge porn illegal.

The current legislation would make this violation of trust and privacy — criminal harassment — punishable by up to two and a half years in prison or a fine up to $10,000.

Lawmakers said the bill also aims to spread awareness of what this type of coercive control is, and how it can be prevented.

"It bans revenge porn, it also puts an educational component in place for young people so that they understand the dangers of being involved in this type of activity," said Sen. John Keenan.

"It's a huge thing that survivors have not been able to seek any form of protection in Massachusetts because currently, we are one of two states without any protection for survivors of image-based sexual assault or what's commonly referred to as revenge porn," said Nithya Badrinath, who's with Jane Doe Inc.

That Senate vote is scheduled for any time after 11 a.m. Thursday.