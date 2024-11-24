Mass. State Police trooper suspended amid sexual misconduct allegations

A Massachusetts State Police trooper has been suspended following accusations of sexual misconduct.

A state police spokesperson said Terence Kent was relieved of duty and suspended without pay Thursday, immediately after these "serious allegations" came to their attention.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

“The Massachusetts State Police does not tolerate any form of sexual misconduct, and we hold our members accountable to the highest professional standards," state police said in a statement.

The Lexington Police Department and the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office are conducting an independent investigation into Trooper Kent, according to state police, who said they remain "fully committed" to cooperating with those agencies.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Officials have not released any more details about the alleged sexual misconduct by Kent.

Kent, who graduated from the state police academy in August 2017, was also suspended in 2023 after an internal affairs investigation showed he abandoned an assigned post.