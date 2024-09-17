Massachusetts

Mass. teen dies days after crashing car into tree in Duxbury

Duxbury police said they were notified Monday evening that the 17-year-old from Pembroke had died from the injuries she sustained in the Harrison Street crash

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A 17-year-old girl has died in the hospital several days after she crashed her car into a tree in Duxbury, Massachusetts.

Duxbury police say they were initially called to Harrison Street around 12:20 a.m. Saturday for a report of a single-vehicle crash into a tree and found an unresponsive Pembroke teen trapped in a vehicle.

The teen had to be extricated from the vehicle with the Jaws of Life, and life-saving measures were provided on scene before she was taken by medical helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital, police said.

The Duxbury Police Department said it was notified Monday evening that the teen had died from her injuries, and police extended their deepest condolences to the victim's family and friends. Her name has not been released at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash, and have not said what caused the girl's vehicle to leave the roadway. That investigation is ongoing.

