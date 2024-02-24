New Hampshire

Mass. woman killed in NH snowmobile crash

Police red and blue lights
GETTY IMAGES

A 48-year-old Massachusetts woman is dead after the snowmobile she was riding crashed into a tree in Gorham, New Hampshire, authorities said.

Emergency crews responded to a remote trail near Pine Mountain shortly after 12p.m. on Saturday where the crash occurred. The woman's riding partner was performing CPR on the unresponsive woman, but she died a short time later, police said.

Authorities are withholding the name of the victim, pending notification of her family. According to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, the incident remains under investigation, but inexperience in operating a snowmobile likely played a role in the crash.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us