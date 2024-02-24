Mass. woman killed in NH snowmobile crash

A 48-year-old Massachusetts woman is dead after the snowmobile she was riding crashed into a tree in Gorham, New Hampshire, authorities said.

Emergency crews responded to a remote trail near Pine Mountain shortly after 12p.m. on Saturday where the crash occurred. The woman's riding partner was performing CPR on the unresponsive woman, but she died a short time later, police said.

Authorities are withholding the name of the victim, pending notification of her family. According to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, the incident remains under investigation, but inexperience in operating a snowmobile likely played a role in the crash.